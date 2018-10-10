Masked goons create ruckus, vandalise vehicles

Ujjain: Some masked goods created ruckus and panic in the residents of Avantipura area on Monday night. According to details available some unknown miscreants on their two wheelers reached the area and damaged the vehicles parked outside the houses with wooden logs, they were also using abusive language. Not only this, when 24-year-old youth Shubham Kumawat came out of his residence after hearing the commotion, the goons threatened him and injured him with knives.

The goons fled the spot when they saw residents of area coming together to catch them. On being informed Jiwajiganj police reached the spot and registered an FIR against the miscreants. The police have examined the CCTV grabs of the area. According to police some miscreants have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. The injured youth was rushed to the hospital where he is under treatment.

Four held as man injured in scuffle dies

A man who was allegedly manhandled by some miscreants in the presence of his wife and son, following a dispute related to money, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. According to Mahakal police the victim Sunny, son of Gurucharan Kalosiya resident of Jaisingpura, lodged a complaint against the miscreants and went to the district hospital, where he died during treatment. According to police the deceased was a sanitation worker at Mahakal temple and had to recover some amount from a street vender.

When he was asking his amount from him, Monu Pathak, Karan Sarwan, Rajesh Sikarwar and Brijesh intervened in the matter and started thrashing Sunny in Narsinghghat area near Harsiddhi square on Monday late night. Mahakal police have arrested all the four accused named by the victim in his complaint. According to hospital staff the condition of the victim deteriorated suddenly and he died. The police handed over the body of deceased to kin after postmortem. The statement of victim’s wife has been recorded.