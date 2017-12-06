Maruti Suzuki CelerioX Deliveries To Commence From 2018

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the CelerioX with prices ranging from Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Even though the car has been launched and the bookings are open, Maruti Suzuki is looking to make it one year younger by delaying factory dispatches. We spoke to a few dealerships and were informed that they are expecting to receive the first lot of the CelerioX by mid-January 2018.

As the age of a vehicle is calculated based on the date it walks out of the factory premises, postponing shipments will make it a 2018 model-year car. Just a few weeks of delay can help the car improve its resale value.

Maruti Suzuki CelerioX Launched In India

A lot of manufacturers take this route and delay deliveries for vehicles launched towards the end of the year. Buyers too prefer getting a new model-year car and don’t mind waiting for a few weeks. That’s the reason we see many car manufacturers throwing big discounts on their lesser popular cars as we approach the new year festivities.

The Maruti Suzuki CelerioX is mostly a Celerio with visual cues to add a bit of masculinity. The car gets roof rails, body cladding on the sides, blacked-out elements on the front and rear bumpers and black interiors. The engine, transmission and even the ground clearance remains the same as the regular Celerio, making the CelerioX nothing more than a visual treat that costs about Rs 8,000 more than its sober twin.