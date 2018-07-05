Mandsaur rape case: We have banned 21 porn sites, says Minister Bhupendra Singh

Indore: State home minister Bhupendra Singh blamed porn sites for rise in cases of sexual assault against women and children. Talking to mediapersons during his visit to MY Hospital on Wednesday, Singh said the government has banned 21 porn sites.

“Porn sites are responsible for ill mentality of youths and it can be prevented only by social support,” he said. Singh also said the state government has ensured death punishment for convicts of such heinous crimes. Responding to a query, he said state government will focus on strengthening social policing.

“Police will keep an eye on activities of anti social elements especially in slum areas and will also check movement of children to ensure their safety,” he said. Singh met the parents of Mandsaur rape survivor and assured them of stern punishment for the accused.

Police detain nurse for clicking victim’s pic

A nurse of MY Hospital has been detained by the police for clicking pictures of the victim. Mobile phone of the victim was seized by the cops on Wednesday noon, according to sources. She has been posted in surgery department. Police station in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station Subodh Surotiya said, “The nurse was called at police station and we are taking her statements. No case has been registered yet.”

Meanwhile, MY Hospital superintendent Dr VS Pal said he is unaware about the incident. A policemen from Mandsaur reached MY Hospital for taking statements of the victim but he was returned by the doctors. The doctors didn’t allow police to take her statement as it would make her remember her ordeal again. Hospital administration said that they will not allow police to take statements until she recovers fully.