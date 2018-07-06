Man held for cheating a woman he met through matrimonial site

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was today arrested by the city police for allegedly cheating a woman after befriending her through a matrimonial website.

Krishna Devkate, who works with a BPO firm, was arrested by Unit 11 of the Crime Branch from his house in Kalyan town.

Though only one woman has filed a complaint against him, police suspect that he had cheated many others using the same method, said an officer.

Police registered a case against him after a 37-year-old woman, resident of suburban Charkop here, filed a case of cheating and molestation against him in April.

The woman said she received a marriage proposal from Devkate on a matrimonial website in January this year.

She found his profile attractive as he had claimed to be in government service, and the two soon began to meet, she said.

Devkate told her that he was having some financial problems and asked for help, so the woman gave him her credit card, she told police.

Devkate misused the card to purchase a mobile phone worth Rs 65,000 and also withdrew Rs 22,000, she claimed.

Further, he also molested her on one occasion, she alleged.

Probe revealed that Devkate had multiple accounts on various matrimonial websites, and could have cheated as many as 25 women to the tune of Rs 50 lakh in all, said senior inspector Chimaji Adhav of the crime branch.

However, no other woman has come forward with a complaint against him, the officer added.

Police also found that Devkate had been arrested in a similar case at Nallasopara in Palghar district, and was on bail. Further investigation is on.