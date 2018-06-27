Man arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for creating fake bank website

Srinagar: A man accused of creating a fake website of the Jammu and Kashmir bank was arrested here, police said today.

Junaid Bashir, a resident of Srinagar along with Ilyas Ahmad Mir, who hails from Kulgam district, created the fake website of the private bank with “some ulterior motives”, the bank’s chief security officer said in the complaint filed in March.

Bashir was arrested yesterday while the police was on the lookout for his accomplice.

“Further investigation in the case is going on,” a police spokesman said.