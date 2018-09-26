Ujjain: Mallick brothers’ performance mesmerise audience

Dhrupad masters Mallick brothers-Prashant and Nishant Mallick gave mesmerising dhrupad vocal recital during a programme organised by the SPICMACAY at Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence on Tuesday. They presented alap, jod and jhala in morning raga Bhairav and a choutaal composition shankar har mahadev. They were accompanied by the senior pakhawaj maestro Pt Anil Chaudhary. Principal Bharat Vyas extended vote of thanks.

Later they also performed at Government Girls Middle School number 2 where they sang raga Lalit in which they presented alap, jor and jhala followed with a chartaal composition dekho sahi vrindavan mein. Head mistress Sunita Solanki presented a vote of thanks. The legacy of Gauharbani and Khandarbani style of dhrupad was seen in the rendition of Mallick bothers. Their purity of raga showcase the rigorous training they have received from their father and guru Pt Prem Kumar Mallick and grandfather Pt Vidur Mallick.

Mallick brothers have performed at almost all the prestigious music festivals of India and have even represented the country at several world music festivals including Darbar Festival, London (UK) in 2007 and 2014, TFF Rudolstadtt International Festival, Berlin (Germany) in 2011, Theatre De LA Ville International music Festival, Paris (France) in 2009, Stimmen World music Festival, Basal (Switzerland) in 2005, The Lizard World music Festival, London in 1999. They have been awarded by Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Ustad Bismiallh Khan Yuwa Puraskar in 2013-2014, Maharana Mewar Foundation Award 2018, Bihar Kala Puraskar in 2015, Pt Man Mohan Bhatt Award in 2017 to name a few.

Mallick Brothers are one of the torch bearers of dhrupad music and are amongst the foremost dhrupad vocalist. After their performances they interacted with students and discussed with them about the importance of Dhrupad and our rich music tradition. They encouraged the students to take deep interest in Indian classical music. They also explained the importance of our classical music and how it shapes one’s abilities.