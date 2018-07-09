Maldives snubs India again, signs power deal with Pakistan

The MoU will facilitate the participation of Maldives State Electric Company staff in training activities of Water and Power Development Authority, implementation of staff exchange programmes, participation in experience sharing and institution-building activities.

Lahore : In a major setback to India, Pakistan and the Maldives have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the island nation’s infrastructure development in power sector.

A four-member delegation of Maldives State Electric Company (STELCO), headed by its chairman Ahmed Aiman, was on a six-day state visit to Pakistan to learn from the experience of the country’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and benefit from its technical and human capabilities, according to the local media reports.

The delegation met WAPDA chairman Muzammil Hussain at Wapda House in Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Ahmed noted that STELCO which is the largest power producing company of Maldives is keen to learn from WAPDA.

The MoU will facilitate the participation of STELCO staff in training activities of WAPDA, implementation of staff exchange programmes, participation in experience sharing and institution-building activities, exposure visits and facilitation of leadership development programmes, as per reports.