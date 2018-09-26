Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Ujjain / ‘Make Ujjain a three star city’, says Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal

‘Make Ujjain a three star city’, says Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal

— By FPJ News Service | Sep 26, 2018 09:10 am
FOLLOW US:

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal made an appeal to city dwellers to cooperate with the civic government to maintain cleanliness in the city. She said that the civic body is doing its job but public support is also needed to make Ujjain a three star city in Union government’s cleanliness survey. She informed that the garbage vehicles are picking garbage from residences and business organizations daily and urged the people to segregate wet and dry garbage properly.

 

UMC establishes camps to deposit development charges


Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) established camps to deposit development charges in recently legalised colonies. Camps are being organised in Shrikrishna Colony, Shriram Colony, Saraswati Nagar, Ganesh Colony, Shivshakti Nagar, Gumasta Nagar and Vazirpark Colony. UMC held a painting competition- Indradhanush for schoolchildren to promote cleanliness. UMC also organised paryavaran premi competition in which participants made art work.

Pal also informed that campaign against stray cattle will continue and several stray cattle were sent to Kapila cowshed. Under property defacement act, UMC started a campaign to remove illegal banners, paintings and flexes. On Tuesday, UMC team removed illegal banners and hoarding from Indore Gate, Chardham Mandir and Kanthal areas.

Mayor plants saplings

Mayor Meena Jonwal planted saplings at Maksi Road industrial area on Tuesday. During the plantation programme Simhastha fair authority head Diwakar Natu, Ateet Agrawal, Sunil Peethave were also present.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…