‘Make Ujjain a three star city’, says Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal made an appeal to city dwellers to cooperate with the civic government to maintain cleanliness in the city. She said that the civic body is doing its job but public support is also needed to make Ujjain a three star city in Union government’s cleanliness survey. She informed that the garbage vehicles are picking garbage from residences and business organizations daily and urged the people to segregate wet and dry garbage properly.

UMC establishes camps to deposit development charges

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) established camps to deposit development charges in recently legalised colonies. Camps are being organised in Shrikrishna Colony, Shriram Colony, Saraswati Nagar, Ganesh Colony, Shivshakti Nagar, Gumasta Nagar and Vazirpark Colony. UMC held a painting competition- Indradhanush for schoolchildren to promote cleanliness. UMC also organised paryavaran premi competition in which participants made art work.

Pal also informed that campaign against stray cattle will continue and several stray cattle were sent to Kapila cowshed. Under property defacement act, UMC started a campaign to remove illegal banners, paintings and flexes. On Tuesday, UMC team removed illegal banners and hoarding from Indore Gate, Chardham Mandir and Kanthal areas.

Mayor plants saplings

Mayor Meena Jonwal planted saplings at Maksi Road industrial area on Tuesday. During the plantation programme Simhastha fair authority head Diwakar Natu, Ateet Agrawal, Sunil Peethave were also present.