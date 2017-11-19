Make necessary changes to film, Vasundhara Raje urges Irani

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has written to the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, urging her to ensure that ‘Padmavati’ is not released without necessary changes to the film. Raje also said that the Censor Board should consider all possible results before certifying the film, a day after the Board sent the film back to its makers because the application for the certification was “incomplete”.

In the letter to Irani, she suggested that a committee of historians, film experts and members from the Rajput community be formed to look into the film’s subject and necessary changes be made to it so that it does not hurt the sentiments of any community.

The letter is the first official communication from the Rajasthan chief minister on the controversy surrounding the epic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Both Padukone and Bhansali have received threats.

Various Rajput groups have been protesting across the country, including in Rajasthan, against releasing the film, alleging it “distorts” history and hurts sentiments of people.

On Friday, protesters blocked entry to the Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan. On Saturday, a similar protest whereby hundreds of residents led by the Rajput community blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district of the state. Raje said a filmmaker has the right to make a film as per their understanding but provisions were also there in the Constitution to control such rights in case of hurt to public sentiments and law and order. Therefore, she said, there should be a rethink on the release of the film, an official statement said. A delegation from Mewar region, comprising the state’s Urban Development Minister Shrichand Kriplani, MLA Chittorgarh Chandrabhan and others, met Raje at her residence and expressed gratitude for writing the letter to Irani.

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi says they knew paperwork was incomplete: Without commenting on reports that the application for “Padmavati” had been sent back to the makers, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi said that the film’s application had come up for review and that the makers admitted that the paper work was incomplete. Joshi also slammed the makers of “Padmavati” for screening the movie for various TV channels without getting a censor certificate.

Protest spreads to Kolkata: Protests against the Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’ spread to Kolkata on Saturday with an organisation of the Rajput community burning pictures of its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and demanding “objectionable” scenes of the movie be deleted before release.

Ruby Rose supports Deepika: Hollywood actor Ruby Rose has come out in support of Deepika Padukone amid the ongoing controversy. “I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. “Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know,” Rose, who appeared alongside Deepika in the “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, tweeted. Following the threats, the Mumbai Police has tightened Deepika’s security.

Protests in Bihar: Hundreds of supporters of various Rajput organisations in Bihar on Saturday staged protests against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, demanding a ban on his film in the state. Shouting slogans, the protestors, including women of Rajput Mahasabha, took out a protest march and demanded banning of the upcoming Bollywood movie. There were also reports of similar protests in Bhagalpur, Aurangabad and Supaul districts.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said the film industry should boycott the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to mark its protest against threats to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The actor, who put out a series of tweets on the issue, added that the film industry should come together to support the movie. The 48th edition of IFFI is being held in Goa from November 20-28.