Maiden attempt at total knee replacement surgery in Ujjain successful

Ujjain: Total knee replacement surgery of a 78-year-old Shashikant Sarvate was successfully done by a team of doctors led by Dr. Jai Sharma at Tejankar Hospital on May 29. This is the first attempt of simultaneous bilateral total knee replacement in Ujjain when both the knees of the patient was replaced with artificial knees, in a process called prosthesis on the same day, using a one time use of anesthesia, informed Dr. Sharma during a press conference on Thursday.

The team successfully conducted the 3 hour operation in the state of the art operation theatre at Tejankar Hospital. The anesthetist was Dr. Vishal Marmat while physiotherapist, Dr. Vinay attended the patient post operation and made him stand on his feet within 24 hours. Dr Sharma said such surgeries were normally done in big cities like Mumbai, Ahmadabad, and Baroda and its successful execution is big feat for a city like Ujjain.

He also advised patients regular consultations, tests and physiotherapy. DR Sharma did his internship under Dr Allen Gros of Canada, and Dr. Gurva Reddy of Hyderabad.