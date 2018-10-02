Mahatma Gandhi is still relevant

When the nation is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Bapu from Tuesday (Oct 2), city’s staunch Gandhians say his teachings are still relevant. On the eve of year-long celebrations, Free Press tried to know the views of Gandhians and importance of his thoughts in today’s world

MAKE GANDHIAN STUDY PART OF CURRICULUM

‘What we need when we are ill? A better treatment; what we require at the time of fire? Water; what we want at the time of poison? Elixir. So, we need Gandhiji more today. Solution to all problems lies in 11 vows of Bapu: (1) Satya (Truth), (2) Ahimsa (Non-violence) (3) Brahmacharya (Celibacy) (4) Asteya (Non-stealing) (5) Aparigraha or Asangraha (Non-possession) (6) Sharirik Shrama (Physical labour or Bread Labour). (7) Asvada (Control of Palate), (8) Abhaya (Fearlessness) (9) Sarva-Dharma-Samanatva (Equal respect for all religions) (10) Swadeshi (use of indigenously produced goods) and (11) Asprishyata Nivarana (Removal of Untouchability).

How to restore Gandhian values?

Education is the only medium through which teachings of Gandhi can be restored. Lessons on Gandhian values should be made compulsory in school and college curriculum. Leadership is the second way but unfortunately at present no leadership is visible.

Dr Karunakar Trivedi, National Chairman, Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust.

TEACH VIRTUES OF BAPU TO GEN X

Bapu is more relevant today. Gandhi had solutions to all problems at the time of freedom struggle. We have to follow the Gandhian way of life. His teaching on village concept is necessary and it will work wonder.

How to reinstate Gandhian values?

See, the Gandhian values cannot be imposed on a person or by the law. They can be re-established only by the way of adopting the virtues of Gandhiji. n Kishor Gupta, Gandhian and Secretary,

Visarjan Ashram, Indore.

FOLLOW HIS RURAL ECONOMY MODEL

Gandhiji played significant role in Independence struggle and thoughts of this great man is still needed in our society. We need his thoughts of rural economy more because it will help improve economy. Anil Bohare, Gandhian and founder of Ghyan Bharti, working in education of tribal children in Dhar district.

ISLAND OF GANDHISM

Visarjan Ashram at Navlakha Square is considered as ‘Island of Gandhism’. Foundation of the five-acre ashram was laid by Vinoba Bhave on August 15, 1960. It was founded keeping in mind 4 objectives: creation of new values and giving-up the old ones like untouchability and Sati Pratha. Kishor Gupta, secretary of the ashram, says “We are following all these 4 objectives for the past 53 years. We organise all religion prayers and yoga. We run a school for children of slums, ‘Jeevdaya’ and also operating a Khadhi store, where goods prepared in villages are sold to help villagers. Our volunteers visit govt schools to teach Gandhian values. We do not receive any government aid and the Ashram is run on charity amount. Hailing from UP, Gupta left his home and service in 1966 and joined the Vinobaji movement. He says “we have taken it as a mission to restore Gandhism.