Mahakaleshwar’s Ger on Rang Panchmi held with traditional fervour

Ujjain: The ‘ger’ or flag foot march of Mahakaleshwar Temple was held on Tuesday at 6 pm on the occasion of Rang panchmi. Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel made the flag available for the ‘ger’.

The ‘ger’ was inaugurated by Energy minister Paras Jain and Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya. Divisional Commissioner MB Ojha, ADGP V Madhukumar, DIG Ramansingh Sikarwar, collector Sanket Bhondve, Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar and many others were present.

The ‘ger’ departed from the Mahakaleshwar temple after theflag worship. From there, it was taken through Topkhana, Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk, Naisadak, Kanthal, Satigate, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar, Gudri Chauraha, returning to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Priests of Mahakaleshwar temple were also present at the ‘ger’. Temple priest Sanjay Sharma informed that through the medium of ‘ger’, people prayed to Lord Mahakal for the welfare of the whole nation.