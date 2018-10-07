Mahabaleshwar Mishap: 2 months on, bus pulled out of ravine

Mahabaleshwar: Two months after an accident in which a bus belonging to the Dapoli Agriculture University, carrying 30 employees on board plunged into a ravine in Mahabaleshwar, the vehicle has been pulled out from the spot. In an arduous six-hour operation, the Mahabaleshwar administration, with the help of trekkers, extricated the bus from the Ambenali Ghat on Saturday. The stretch from Mahableshwar to Poladpur Marg on the highway was shut down for eight hours as this process was underway.

The bus two months ago, in an accident, had fallen in to the ravine in Mahabaleshwar area. On July 28, the bus belonging to Dapoli Agriculture University fell into the 700-800 foot deep ravine, killing 30 university employees on the spot. The cause of the mishap is yet to be determined. Investigators are hopeful of obtaining new leads in the case with retrieval of the bus. Forensic and technical experts will be roped in to help find the exact cause of this accident.

Prakash Sawant Desai was the only survivor in this gruesome accident. According to his testimony before the University inquiry committee, “The driver was changed twice during the journey but the bus was otherwise in good condition. At the time of the accident, Prashant Bhambid was the main driver of the bus.” But relatives of the deceased have claimed the main driver was Sawant Desai himself and had attempted to attack him. Relatives of the accident victims continue to stand by their accusation.

They have now demanded that Sawant Desai should undergo a narco test. Now that the bus has been retrieved, the DNA and fingerprints on the steering wheel can be obtained immediately, to establish the identity of the bus driver at the time of the accident.