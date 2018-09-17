Free Press Journal
Home / India / Madras High Court initiates contempt proceeding against BJP leader H. Raja

Madras High Court initiates contempt proceeding against BJP leader H. Raja

— By IANS | Sep 17, 2018 07:20 pm
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday suo moto initiated contempt proceedings against BJP National Secretary H. Raja over his alleged derogatory remarks against the judiciary. Raja was alleged to have made the remarks during heated arguments with the police in Pudukottai district on Saturday when a Ganesh idol procession was stopped citing court orders against the procession route.

On Monday, the Madras High Court directed Raja to appear before it in four weeks. The Pudukkottai police had booked a case against Raja on Saturday under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Raja has denied making derogatory remarks about the judiciary and said his voice in the video clip was edited to tarnish his image. He said he respected the judiciary.


