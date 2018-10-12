Lone BSP minister N Mahesh in Karnatak coalition government quits

Bengaluru: Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) lone Minister N Mahesh in Karnataka’s JD-S-Congress coalition government resigned on Thursday, citing personal reasons. “I have sent my resignation letter to state Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for accepting and relieving me from the cabinet post as I want to devote my time and energy to the people of my constituency,” Mahesh told reporters here, reports IANS.

Mahesh, 62, a Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, was elected from Kollegal segment in the state’s southwest Chamarajanagara district in the May 12 assembly elections in a pre-poll alliance with the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S). Kollegeal is about 105 km from the state capital Bengaluru.

“Though I have resigned from the ministry for personal reasons, my party will continue to support the coalition government and remain an alliance partner of the JD-S,” said Mahesh.

“I am not able to give time to my constituency people who voted for my party and elected me to represent them in the assembly. As the next Lok Sabha elections are due early next year, I have to also strengthen my party’s presence in the state,” said the BSP leader. As an alliance partner, Mahesh said the BSP would have seat adjustment with the JD-S in the general elections.