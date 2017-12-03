Life lessons from 5 elements of life

Most of us know that human beings cognize the physical world through five essential sensory organs. But what is not so widely known, is the fact that each of these senses is related to one of the five elements: ether, air, fire, water, and earth.

The Earth element is related to the sense of smell. Water is related to the organ of taste because without water the tongue cannot taste. Fire manifests light, heat and colour and is related to vision. Air is related to the sense of touch, the sensory organ of touch being the skin and Ether or Space is the medium through which sound is transmitted thus, the ethereal element is related to the hearing function.

The Five Elements represent the universe of matter-energy. Any imbalance in these five elements creates disease in the human body. The aim of strengthening and balancing the elements is to correct internal and external imbalance and ensure a healthy, peaceful and stress-free life.

As important as it is to connect with the five basic elements that compose your physical being, it is also important to conform to the Pancha Sutras or the five lessons of Life. Let me elaborate.