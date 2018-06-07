Life is Precious, Don’t Smoke It

After learning about the facts regarding prevalence of tobacco use in our country, one simple question that would come to common man’s mind is that “If government genuinely realises that smoking is injurious to health of its citizens, then why on earth do they allow manufacturing and sales of this deadly commodity? As it is they have already banned smoking on planes as well as public places like hospitals, parks, offices, schools etc.. then where is the problem to totally ban them from our country? The time has come when the government will have to bow unto people’s wishes and the manufacturers themselves will be compelled to give up this industry and the pretext that they have the right to profession.

Recently Indian cigarette companies had decided to shut their factories from April 1 claiming ambiguity in the government’s order to print warning images on 85% of the display area of tobacco packs. Encouraged by this government ruling, those who are suffering from cancer say that if they were warned in more specific manner, perhaps their life could have been much better today. This clearly shows that instead of making people aware of the dangers and harms of smoking in a much specific manner, these companies conspired to cover up all these years! It seems that when more and more litigation cases would come before the courts, then the companies would, perhaps, under pressure of claims for compensation, give up its manufacture or, at least, print warning pictures and text on 85% of the display area. Perhaps then people would realise that smoking is not a pleasure as it is made out to be.

According to psychologists, most of the addicts are quite immature in nature & suffer from insecure personality. A detailed research done by behavioural scientists in the USA proves meditation as an effective addiction recovery technique. It was observed that those who were taught how to meditate had lower levels of relapse and more positive outcomes after release than those who received only conventional recovery treatments. Hence it would not be difficult to recognise value of Meditation for elimination of smoking habit and introduce this theory and practise as a subject in Education so that the youth & children can be saved from dependence on this deadly habit.