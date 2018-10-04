Leader of opposition to move court against appointment of Info Commissioners

BHOPAL : Leader of opposition (LoP) is preparing to move court against the selection of five information commissioners in the state. Alleging that the selection of commissioners was done arbitrarily, Singh has urged Governor Anandiben Patel to quash the government’s appointment proposal. According to Singh, if Governor does not cancel these appointments then he would challenge the appointments in court.

The selection committee for information commissioner, headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has Ajay Singh and legislative affairs minister Narottam Mishra as members. Singh had boycotted the meeting terming the selection process as unconstitutional. Chouhan and Mishra convened the meeting and gave approval on the names of former director general of police (DGP) Surendra Singh, former IAS officer Arun Pandey, RK Mathur, DP Ahirwar and senior journalist Vijay Manohar Tiwari. Singh maintains that the selections of information commissioners were done in arbitrary manner. He alleged that selection process was manipulated and the directives of the Supreme Court were violated to oblige relatives and RSS people.

Singh said he had raised objections on the selection process through letters on six occasions to Chief Minister but the latter finanlised and gave approval on set names. Singh said he had asked for holding selection process after the Assembly elections.

File sent to Guv, oath taking soon

The file related to appointments of information commissioners, following the meeting of the selection committee, has been sent to Governor Anandiben Patel. Patel would finalize the time of oath taking ceremony of information commissioners. According to sources, oath taking ceremony may be held in a day or two.