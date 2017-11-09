King Philippe, Queen Mathilde of Belgium in India: All you need to know

Belgium is among those handful of European countries with a constitutional, popular and hereditary monarchy, where the King serves as the head of state.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are currently on a state visit to India. This is the Belgian King’s first state visit to India following his ascension to the throne, after abdication by his father, King Albert II, in July 2013.

The royal visit is intended to further strengthen the historically strong ties between the two countries. Belgium has been pushing for a free trade agreement with India and further negotiations are expected to receive a fillip following the King’s state visit. New business and trade partnerships are expected to be forged.

Suitably, the theme of the royal visit is, “Towards an Innovative Partnership for the 21st Century.” For Belgium, this means going beyond the diamond trade, that dominates trade between the two countries. For India, the state visit is significant as Belgium is the gateway into Europe and the official seat of the EU.

The King is accompanied by a Belgian delegation with CEOs of 90 Belgian companies, rectors of major Belgian universities and a large media contingent.

Around 40 agreements are expected to be signed between Indian businesses and government bodies with the

focus on partnerships relating to climate change and clean tech, sustainable cities, innovations in health care, food processing, infrastructure, and academic tie-ups between Indian and Belgian institutes of higher education.

King Philippe of Belgium