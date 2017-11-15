Kerala Women’s panel chief denied permission to meet Hadiya

Thiruvananthapuram : Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine today said she was denied permission to meet Hadiya, who is at the centre of a nation- wide controversy after her conversion to Islam and marriage with a Muslim man.

The Commission was scheduled to meet the 24-year-old woman at her home in Vaikom in Kottayam district yesterday and the family was informed about it, she told reporters here.

However, her father informed that the family is looking after their daughter well and there is no need for such a visit, the chairperson said. Josephine said the father of the woman cited security reasons to deny their request to meet her.

He should explain how can the state Women’s Commission can pose a threat, she said. Hadiya is under the protection of her parents following an order of the Kerala HC. The court had annulled her marriage with Shafin Jahan after her parents argued that he was a radicalised person. The aim of the Commission is to “avoid a situation where only those liked by the father are allowed to meet Hadiya”, Josephine said.

National Women’s Commission chairperson in-charge Rekha Sharma had met Hadiya recently and said “she is smiling and is in good health.” The SC had on October 30 directed that Hadiya be produced on November 27 for an interaction.