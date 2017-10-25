Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Kerala: Three men with suspected ISIS links arrested in Kannur

Kerala: Three men with suspected ISIS links arrested in Kannur

— By PTI | Oct 25, 2017 06:31 pm
FOLLOW US:

Kannur (Ker): Three men with suspected links with the Islamic State terrorist group were arrested in the district today, police said. The trio, who had left the state years ago, were  suspected to have visited Syria and reportedly received training from the terror outfit, they said.

“Three persons, Mithilaj, Abdul Razzak and Rashid, in the age group of 25 and 30, were arrested around 3.00 pm for their links with the IS,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kannur, Sadanandan said.

“They have been arrested based on an evidence obtained after examining their phone calls. Further interrogation is going on,” he said.


The three hail from Chakkarakkal and Valappattinam in the district and had returned from Turkey recently, the police said.

The National Investigation Agency has been probing cases of disappearance of at least 21 people who had left the state under mysterious circumstances over a period of time and are suspected to have joined the ISIS. Among them, 17 were from Kasaragod and four from Palakkad. They include four women and three children.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…