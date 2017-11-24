Kerala love jihad: Girl also demands in-camera hearing

The Bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra on Wednesday ruled that his application for the in-camera proceedings will be dealt with on Monday when it is scheduled to interact with the girl.

New Delhi : In Kerala’s sensational “love jihad” case coming up in the Supreme Court, even a senior advocate appearing for the girl has endorsed her father’s plea for an in-camera hearing in the chamber of the Chief Justice of India despite the Bench headed by him on Wednesday refusing to modify its order to examine her in an open court.

In a tweet, senior advocate Indira Jaising said: “Hadiya is entitled to privacy in matters of her relationship. Hearing should be held on in-camera and not in open court.” She stressed that there should be a right to privacy in matters relating to marriage. “Why should the girl be made to share the details of her marriage with the whole world,” she asked.

The girl’s father Asokan, who has been asked by the Court to produce her on Monday before it since she was in his custody after the Kerala High Court quashed her marriage with Shafin Jahan, a Muslim boy, had filed an urgent petition for an “in-camera” hearing “given the sensitivity of the situation and the security considerations.”

The Bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra on Wednesday ruled that his application for the in-camera proceedings will be dealt with on Monday when it is scheduled to interact with the girl.

The father had referred to the communally sensitive nature of the case and contended that radical elements could jeopardise the safety and privacy of his daughter and the family. The 3-judge Bench wishes to ascertain the mental state of Akhila, an adult who had converted to Islam and become Hadiya, whether she married Shafin Jahan as per her wish or he was willing to be with her father who took her custody from the Kerala High Court.

The Apex Court had earlier observed that the free consent of a major to marry has to be ascertained even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that probed the marriage contended that in case of a “psychological kidnapping,” an indoctrinated person may be incapable of giving free consent to marriage.