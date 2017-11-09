Kate Hudson ‘liked’ Brad Pitt dating rumour

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Hudson, who was romantically linked to actor Brad Pitt earlier this year, says though there was no truth in the buzz, she still liked it.

Hudson addressed the dating rumour between her and Pitt during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“That was the craziest rumour of all time,” Hudson said of the rumour which claimed that Pitt had moved into her Pacific Palisades home after dating her for a few months.

“There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact, I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years. It was kind of an awesome rumour. I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins’,” she added.