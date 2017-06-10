Kashmir shutdown continues

Srinagar : Authorities imposed restrictions on the movement of people and separatists called a strike to protest the killing of a youth on Friday, disrupting normal life in several parts of Kashmir.

Schools and colleges were closed across the Valley as were business establishments and shops in many places, officials said.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of the summer capital Srinagar and in Shopian town to maintain law and order. This was in view of the separatist strike and protests against recent raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Valley and the killing of 19-year-old Adil Farooq by security forces during clashes at Ganapora Shopian on Tuesday.

The chairmen of both factions of the Hurriyat Conference – Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq – and JKLF chief Yasin Malik have asked people of south Kashmir to march towards the residence of the slain youth.

Restrictions were imposed in seven police station areas in Srinagar — Khanyar, MR Gunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Kralkhud, Nowhatta and Maisuma.

Besides curbs in Shopian town of south Kashmir, officials said restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 of CrPC were also in place in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. Security forces have been deployed in strength in Pulwama in south Kashmir. Authorities suspended classes in all schools, higher secondary schools and colleges of Kashmir Valley for Friday.