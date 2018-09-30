Kanye West changes his name to Ye

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has announced that his new name is ‘Ye’. The 41-year-old musician shared the news of his name change on Twitter and wrote, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.” The 41-year-old musician shared the news of his name change on Twitter and wrote, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.” The rapper-turned-fashion-designer, who is slated to appear on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” with host Adam Driver, is scheduled to release his new album “YHANDI” on the show. ‘Ye’ was also the title of the rapper’s June 1 album, which he spent months recording at his ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.