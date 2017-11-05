Kamal Haasan should be shot dead: Hindu outfit leader

Lucknow : A senior leader of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha slammed veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan for his “Hindu terror” remarks and said people like him should be “shot dead”. Referring to the statement made by Haasan in a weekly magazine, Mahasabha leader Pt Ashok Sharma said these people accused the followers of Hinduism of Hindu terror only to “push their own biased communal agenda”. “There is no other way to handle people like Kamal Haasan but to either hang them or shoot them dead,” he said.

Members of the Mahasabha also announced to boycott all films of the 62-year-old actor and his family, including his daughter Shruti Haasan, who acts in Hindi films.