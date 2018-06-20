Kamal Haasan meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses Tamil Nadu politics

New Delhi: On a day-long trip to the capital, actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu, where he has floated a new political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam.

“We did discuss politics but not the way you think,” he told reporters after the meeting which he initially described as a courtesy call.

To a question whether an alliance between his party and the Congress in Tamil Nadu was discussed, Kamal said: “We did not discuss that.”

On his part, Gandhi tweeted about the meeting: “Enjoyed meeting Kamal Haasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties including the political situation in Tamil Nadu.” Earlier in the day, Kamal met officials in the Election Commission about the registration of his party and expressed confidence the process would be over in seven to 10 days.