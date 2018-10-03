Junaid Khan lynching case: Main accused Naresh Kumar granted bail by Punjab and Haryana HC

Naresh Kumar, the main accused in Junaid Khan lynching case, has been granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court today. Naresh has been in judicial custody since July 8, 2017. Naresh Kumar is facing charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC’s) section 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), section 323 voluntarily causing hurt), section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), section 341 (wrongful restraint), section 301 (culpable homicide) and section 302 (murder) before the trial court.

It is Naresh Kumar’s second bail plea before the trial court. Earlier, he filed a bail plea in April but later withdrew it. There are five accused in the case and all are on bail. In 2017, 15-year-old Junaid with his brother and cousins were attacked while on board Mathura-bound train. Khan was stabbed to death during the attack.

On the other hand, UP Navnirman Sena is planning to field Naresh Kumar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, Shambhu Lal Raigar, who lynched and burnt a Muslim man to death in December 2017 and Hariom Sisodia, one of the 17 accused in the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in September 2015 are all going to contest elections.