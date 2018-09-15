JNUSU polls: Counting stopped after attempt of ballot capture

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls were stopped on Saturday when two principal contenders of an unnamed political group along with their supporters barged into a counting center and tried to snatch ballot boxes, the varsity election committee said. The counting of votes for the annual students’ elections began on Friday night at 10 p.m. after the polling concluded at 5.30 p.m.

“JNUSU EC 2018-19 hereby brings to the immediate notice that the counting process has been suspended due to forcible entry into the counting venue and attempting to snatch sealed ballot boxes as well as ballot papers.

“This was in addition to intimidation and violence on our Election Committee, including on our female members led by a presidential and a joint secretary candidate,” the committee said in a statement. At around 4 a.m., vandals broke the window panes of the counting center and injured a few students who tried to resist the attempt. The counting has been stopped indefinitely and a meeting of Grievance Redressal Committee has been called for further action.