JNU professor Atul Johri arrested for sexually harassing several women students

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Atul Johri was today arrested for allegedly sexually harassing several women students, police said. Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Ajay Chaudhary confirmed his arrest. He was later produced in a court.

Students, professors and women rights organisations have been protesting demanding his arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment. An FIR was filed against the Life Science professor based on one of eight complaints from women students.

After JNU students held a mass protest outside Vasant Kunj Police Station yesterday, women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women’s Association and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan today held protest outside the police station demanding arrest of the professor.