JNU: Police apologises for molestation incident with journalist during protest

New Delhi : Delhi Police on Saturday apologised after a woman journalist accused a cop of molesting her during the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest march on Friday.

The journalist filed a complaint against Delhi Cantt Station House Officer, saying a police official molested her during the protest march in the national capital.

“We have taken strong cognizance of the matter and an inquiry has been ordered. Delhi police and me personally have always maintained that the media is an integral part of our democracy,” Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma said.

The PRO further urged the media to call off their protests, which has been taking place outside police headquarters in the city. “What has happened is very unfortunate and therefore let us take constructive and corrective measures,” he added.

In addition to alleged molestation, a female photojournalist was also manhandled by a policewoman during the protest march.

A group of journalists belonging to various media organisations on Saturday protested outside the Delhi Police Headquarters here, demanding strict action against the police personnel accused of assaulting and molesting media persons.

The alleged mistreatment took place when the police on Friday ordered a lathicharge and fired water cannons on JNU students and teachers demanding suspension of Professor Atul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment by eight female students.

The students and teachers were also protesting against several department heads and a coordinator for not complying with the university’s new attendance rules.