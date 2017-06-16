Jeep Compass: Variants Explained

Like always, the inevitable has happened! The pre-launch brochure of the upcoming Jeep Compass has been leaked ahead of its launch. The Compass is currently being driven by the country’s media and is expected to be launched in August.

The India-spec Compass’ online configurator is expected to go live in the coming week. Meanwhile, let us see what all the 2017 Jeep Compass packs in our ‘Variants Explained’ series based on the leaked brochure.

Highlights

The Compass is available in three trims – Sport (base), Longitude and Limited (range-topping). There are two more optional trims based on the top-two variants – Longitude (O) and Limited (O) – as well

The 1.4-litre MultiAir II turbocharged petrol engine is only available with the base Sport and top-spec Limited trims

The base petrol Sport trim can only be had with a 6-speed manual transmission, while as we all know, the diesel doesn’t offer an automatic option as of yet. Although, the diesel auto (9-speed auto) will be launched early next year

Unlike its international version, the India-spec Compass doesn’t get any fancy frills, which indicate that the Compass could be priced very aggressively. We are expecting its prices to start in the vicinity of Rs 18 lakh, undercutting the entire segment!

Only the diesel powered Compass gets the 4×4 option

Standard Safety Features

Dual-front airbags

Standard braking safety tech include electric parking brake, anti-lock brake system with electronic brake distribution, HBFC, PBA (panic brake assist), four disc brakes and adaptive brake lights

Electronic parking brake

Hill start assist and ESC (electronic stability control) and TCS (traction control system)

Daytime running lamps (non-LED)

Colour Options

Vocal White

Brilliant Black

Minimal Grey

Hydro Blue

Exotica Red

Engines

Diesel : 2.0-litre EcoDiesel (Fiat Multijet II)

: 2.0-litre EcoDiesel (Fiat Multijet II) Petrol: 1.4-litre MultiAir II (Fiat)

Jeep Compass Sport

(In Picture: US-Spec model, India-spec will be pretty identical)

Offers dual-barrel multi-reflector halogen headlamps and non-LED tail lamps (incandescent)

Rides on 16-inch pressed steel wheels (check out the wheels of the red and white SUVs)

(India-spec model will have body-coloured door handles and ORVMs)

Comes with electronically adjustable and foldable outside rear-view mirrors

Comes with all-black interior with fabric upholstery

Manual air conditioning

Equipped with FCA’s Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen infotainment system. The unit features a 5-inch touchscreen, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth audio streaming, voice command and hands-free calling along with voice text reply (not compatible with iPhone devices)

(In Picture: Uconnect 5.0)

Jeep Compass Longitude/ Longitude (O)

Over the Sport trim, the Longitude offers:

Dual-tone interior: black and beige

Offers front and rear fog lamps

Rides on 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (check out the wheels of the grey SUV)

Equipped with passive keyless entry system with engine push-button start-stop

Automatic power folding outside rear-view mirrors

Offers rear parking sensors

(In Picture: Brazil-spec model, India-spec Longitude (O) will look identical)

Longitude (O) additionally offers – Uconnect 7.0 featuring a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support along with controls for the dual-zone climate control system. Also offered are projector headlamps and black roof rails

(In Picture: Uconnect 7.0)

Jeep Compass Limited/Limited (O)

Over the Longitude (O), the Limited gets:

Dual-tone interior: black and grey

Comes upholstered in ‘Ski-Grey’ McKinley leather with ‘Ruby Red’ stitching

Leather wrapped steering wheel

The Uconnect 7.0 gets rear camera guidance

Door scuff plates

Rides on 17-inch wheels with a different set of alloys

The diesel 4×4 variant is equipped with Jeep Active Ride with Selec-Terrain system, which offers Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud driving modes

The diesel 4×4 variant offers a total of six airbags (dual-front, side and curtain airbags)

The top-spec Limited (O) additionally offers – High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps and dual-tone paint scheme (black painted roof)

(In Picture: dual-tone roof)