Jeep Compass Gets Massive Price Cut But There Is A Catch

If you’re planning to buy the Jeep Compass, here’s a deal that should get you excited. Every year, Jeepcelebrates April 4th, which happens to be the 4th day of the 4th month, as ‘International Jeep 4×4 Day’. However, it will be a month-long affair in India as the carmaker has announced that it will observe April 2018 as ‘4×4 Month’ in India.

And for the first-ever 4×4 Month, the carmaker is offering a hefty discount on the Jeep Compass 4×4. The Compass is available with the 4×4 drivetrain with the 2.0-litre diesel engine in Limited and Limited (O) variants. The Limited variant is priced at Rs 21.18 lakh, which is Rs 1.97 lakh more expensive than the 4×2 Limited variant. But starting from April 4, 2018, the carmaker will offer the Compass Limited 4×4 at a premium of just Rs 50,000 over the Limited 4×2 variant. That’s a discount of Rs 1.47 lakh!

Apart from the 4×4 gadgetry, which makes the Compass more capable off the road, the Limited 4×4 variant also gets side airbags. These inclusions at a price premium of Rs 50,000 over the 4×2 variant make the Compass Limited 4×4 a mouth-watering deal. Jeep will even let customers awaiting the delivery of the Compass Limited 4×2 upgrade to the Limited 4×4 variant by paying a premium of Rs 50,000.

The 4×4 and 4×2 versions of the Compass are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 173PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. However, the Compass 4×4 sips more fuel per kilometre than its 4×2 counterpart thanks to the additional 4×4 gadgetry. Jeep claims a fuel efficiency of 16.3kmpl for the Compass 4×4 and 17.1kmpl for the 4×2 version.

In the month of April, 2018, the SUV-maker will also organise Camp Jeep in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad to enable potential customers and existing owners to test Jeep’s SUVs on an off-road test track. The Compass is the most-affordable Jeep in India with prices starting from Rs 15.16 lakh for the base Sport variant with a petrol engine. The diesel-powered Compass Sport, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 16.28 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Presently, Jeep offers the option of an automatic transmission only with the petrol-powered Compass. However, the carmaker is now planning to introduce a 9-speed automatic transmission with the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The said powertrain might feature on the Compass’ most rugged avatar – the Trailhawk – which is expected to be launched in India this year. Read more about it here.