Jeep Compass Could Get Sunroof; Black Pack Edition Launch Soon

After launching the Jeep Compass Bedrock Edition a couple of months ago, the American carmaker is planning to launch another special edition of its highest selling product in India. Called the Jeep Compass Black Pack, it gets black treatment on the 17-inch alloy wheels, outside rearview mirrors and on the interior setup, including the dashboard and the upholstery.

The Jeep Compass Black Pack is listed beside the Bedrock edition on the company’s India website, hinting towards an imminent launch. However, it remains to be seen whether the Black Pack will be offered as an add-on accessory kit or if the updates will be limited to just a particular variant, like in the case of the Bedrock, which is based on the Compass Sport.

Along with this, Jeep might introduce a sunroof and 19-inch alloy wheels on the Compass as well. A dual-pane sunroof is already offered as an optional extra in the UK, where Jeep sells the made-in-India Compass. In the UK, the sunroof and 19-inch alloys can be had as an extra on the Compass Limited for an additional amount of £1,000 (around Rs 1 lakh) plus local taxes and £583.33 (around Rs 54k) plus local taxes, respectively.

As far as the pricing of the Black Pack is concerned, we would not mind paying an additional sum of around Rs 35,000 over the standard variant. Expect Jeep to launch the Black Pack in India during the festive season. Jeep is also mulling the launch of the Compass Trailhawk in India for some time now. There is, however, nothing official on that front yet.