JD(U) leader’s son among 5 juvenile prisoners who escaped from remand home after killing caretaker, inmate

Purnea (Bihar): A JD(U) leader’s son was among the five juvenile prisoners who escaped from a remand home here after killing the caretaker and a fellow inmate, police said Thursday.

Two other juvenile prisoners were injured as the accused fired gunshots before fleeing the remand home on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said, adding the injured were admitted to a hospital here. The person who is believed to have opened the fire is the son of a local JD(U) leader, the SP said.

A day before the incident occurred, the inmate who was killed in the attack had informed caretaker Vijendra Kumar that the accused had cough syrup bottles following which Kumar had scolded them, the officer said. He had also requested the juvenile district board that some of the inmates had become too unruly and they should be shifted to better-equipped juvenile prisons, the SP said. The JD(U) leader is being interrogated in connection with the incident, he said.

His son had been involved in many criminal incidents in the past and was believed to be in touch with notorious criminals of the district from whom he might have procured the firearm, the officer said.