Jay Shah case: Guj HC rejects The Wire’s petition against lower court gag order

Ahmedabad : The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition by ‘The Wire’ challenging a gag order passed by a lower court in a civil defamation case filed by BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah over an article published by the news portal.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay asked the petitioners, including the author of the article Rohini Singh and founding editors of the news portal, to move the trial court to challenge the gag order. The HC also directed the trial court to decide the matter within 30 days, report PTI.

“These appeals arising from an ex-parte ad-interim impugned order of the trial court are not entertained. It would be open to the defendants to file their counter to the suit, or at least to the application for interim injunction before the trial court, if they so choose,” the court said.

“The trial court is directed to finally decide the injunction within 30 days from today, after hearing both the sides,” the high court said.