Jawan killed by militants, bullet-riddled body found

Sepoy Irfan Ahmad Dar was abducted while on leave

Srinagar : A 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan was abducted and killed by militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir while he was on leave, officials said on Saturday. The jawan’s bullet-riddled body was recovered from an orchard in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said. The deceased was identified as Sepoy Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of village Senzen in Shopian, the official said.

“The individual was posted in a Territorial Army unit in Bandipora district (of north Kashmir),” Srinagar-based defence spokes-man Col Rajesh Kalia said. Kalia said Dar was on leave till November 26. “While on leave, he was possibly abducted and killed by terrorists,” the defence spokesman said, adding that the matter was being investigated by the police.

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti condemned Dar’s killing. “Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed, a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian.

Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the Valley,” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the Territorial Army jawan’s killing. “The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic and reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation and heartfelt condolences to his family,” he tweeted.

Where is it written Kashmir is Pakistan’s, asks Pok leader Muzaffarabad, PoK Pakistan: Where is it written that Kashmir is Pakistan’s, questioned Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) leader Tauqeer Gilani on Saturday. He said there is no agreement that says that PoK is a part of Pakistan. “Where is it written that Kashmir is Pakistan’s? No agreement says so. This is non-sense and is a propaganda by Muslim Conference and their paid stooges. Even on our bathroom doors they have written ‘Kashmir banega Pakistan’ (Kashmir will become Pakistan),” Gilani said. He said that there is a limit for nonsense. On TV, they (Pakistanis) term us treacherous. But, we purchase Pakistani salt Rs 20 per kg. Even you (Pakistanis) drink our water,” Gilani asserted. He also said that Pakistan’s terror agencies masterminded the murder of senior Kashmiri separatist leaders.