Javadekar dares students to stop paper leak

New Delhi : Facing flak over the CBSE paper leaks issue, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday turned to students for finding a solution to this “challenge”.

His comments came in the backdrop of CBSE announcing the re-test of Class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics papers. Scores of students have been agitating over being asked to appear for re-tests without any fault of theirs.

“I am facing one problem in the country. It is a problem of paper leak. So, how to solve it, is also a challenge. And I am throwing this challenge to students. Some people can also work after Hackathon and and give us suggestions,” Javadekar said, while addressing students at an event marked to launch the finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2018 (Software Edition).

The Human Resource Development Minister (HRD), however, said the problem of paper leak was not a subject of this year’s Smart India Hackathon, the event during which thousands of students would try to find innovative solutions to the problems being faced by various ministries and departments.

After the CBSE’s announcement of re-examination, the Congress had sought Javadekar’s resignation and a probe by a high court judge.

Javadekar has termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue as “unfortunate” and said the culprits would not go scot-free.

The opposition parties have also demanded the sacking of CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal for the alleged lapse.

The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation has also demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board’s “utter negligence” in conducting examinations fairly.

The police since Thursday have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre’s owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case, an official privy to the investigations said.