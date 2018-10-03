Jan Ashirwaad Yatra: ‘I will maintain the dignity of pagri’, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s jan ashirwaad yatra reached Sehore district on Tuesday. Addressing a public meeting at Nandner of the district, Chouhan said people have honoured him by tying pagri which was the biggest honour in Indian culture. Chouhan said he would always maintain the dignity of pagri. Chouhan also performed bhoomi pujan of developmental works worth Rs 35 crore there.

He announced that a memorial commemorating Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana will be constructed in the village Borana. Addressing the public he said that he has toured 142 constituencies across the MP and only 88 constituencies were left to be covered in his yatra. He said he was overwhelmed by the welcome given to him by the people. Chouhan became emotional remembering instances of his constituency. He said he had made a serious and honest effort to remove the problems of people after assuming the charge of CM. He said his sole aim was to serve the society.

Earlier, Chouhan worshipped river Narmada with his wife Sadhna Singh and son Kartikeya. He also paid a visit to Narmada temple. District in-charge minister Rampal Singh, Amar Singh, Anant Singh, Mehtaab Singh, Guruprasad Sharma, Ramkishan Chouhan, Raghunath Bhati, Rajendra Singh Rajput, Surjeet Singh Chouhan and district president Sitaram Yadav were present.