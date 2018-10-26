Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier hit with stone in Anantnag dies

Srinagar: A soldier hit on the head with a stone in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Defence Ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia told IANS that Sepoy Rajendra Singh, 22, was part of a Quick Response Team that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy on Thursday.

At around 6 p.m., when the convoy passed through the Anantnag bypass, a few youths hurled stones at the vehicle, the spokesman said. Rajendra Singh was hit on the head. He was provided first aid and evacuated to a military hospital but died on Friday. The soldier hailed from village Badena in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and joined the Army in 2016. He is survived by his parents.