Jabalpur’s Sampada tops MPPSC-2017

Indore : Sampada Saraf of Jabalpur topped state civil service exam-2017, final results of which were announced by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Saturday. She scored 1000 out of 1575 marks and has been selected for the post of a deputy collector.

Besides, four girl candidates figured in the list of five toppers.

Sampada, who completed her engineering degree from a college in Jabalpur, had also appeared in the civil service exam in 2016 and secured ninth position. She was offered a post of DSP.

GIRL POWER: Four girls among top five, six in top 10

However, as she wanted to become deputy collector, she tried her luck for the second time in PSC-2017 and succeeded to manage the rank needed for her desired designation.

Sampada, after completing her engineering degree had first appeared in civil service exam in 2016 and secured ninth position to receive offer for a post of DSP. However, as she wanted to become deputy collector, she tried her luck for the second time in PSC-2017 and succeeded to secure her desired designation

Second position in the selection list was held by Shivangi Agrawal, followed by Juhi Gupta (#3) and Priya Verma (#4) and Anshul Khare (#5). Marks of Shivangi and Juhi were same (989) but the former secured second position in the selection list as she scored 11 more marks than the latter in the written exam. Priya secured fourth position with 984 marks and Anshul Khare fifth position with 983 marks.

MPPSC deputy secretary Vandna Vidya said that girls outperformed boys in PSC-2017 with securing six slots in the list of 10.

PSC-2017 was conducted for filling as many as 517 posts lying vacant in different government departments. The vacancies included 27 posts of deputy collector and 47 posts of DSP. The maximum 315 vacancies were for tehsildar post.

PSC improves track record

MPPSC has improved its track record with conducting civil service exam in a year and also declaring results of it in the same year. Previously, the exams used to get delayed and never would be held in the year in which they were supposed to be held.

Top 10