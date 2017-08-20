It’s official: Nitish’s JD(U) is now part of the BJP-led NDA

Patna : The Janata Dal(U) led by Nitish Kumar rejoined the BJP-led NDA on Saturday after a break of nearly four years. A resolution to that effect was passed at a party convention in Patna.

Sharad Yadav, who had revolted against Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with the BJP last month, organised a parallel party convention on Saturday in Patna, but failed to attract even a single MLA. Only Ali Anwar, the JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP was present at Sharad Yadav’s meet. Later, Nitish Kumar said that both Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar would be disqualified as they worked against the party.

The political move that makes the ruling party in Bihar officially an ally of the NDA at the Centre comes weeks after Nitish broke ties with the Grand Alliance parties — Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal — in the state and re-formed the govt in alliance with the BJP.

Earlier in the day, JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said that senior leader Sharad Yadav has every right to put forward his points of disagreement with the alliance, but he shouldn’t attend RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s programme as it will break their trust. He added that although Sharad Yadav does not agree with the party’s decisions, there is no rift in the party.

Meanwhile, Sharad Yadav’s supporters clashed with Nitish Kumar’s, even as the rebel JD(U) was being brought from the airport in a procession to a convention site.