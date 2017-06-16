It all began with this WhatsApp group for Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya!

In today’s day & age, WhatsApp groups are next to socializing while everyone’s busy working but one such WhatsApp group was the starting point for Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s much talked about love affair followed by a big fat Indian Wedding few months later.

As one of the finalists in the celebrity couple Dance reality show Nach Baliye this year, few weeks back, the couple thanked their fans who were instrumental in bringing the two together. But this week Vivek shared another insight into what followed after their fans went berserk with the #Divek.

Divyanka & Vivek’s YHM co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Pankaj Bhatia visited them at their reality show to support them & spilled some secrets.

Divyanka & Vivek sure do have the technology to thank for.

Pankaj reminded Vivek about this certain Whatsapp Group sometime around the same time Divyanka’s fans began a trend with #Divek.

Source shares, ‘Vivek sportingly continued the story & shared details. Pankaj made this group on Whatsapp called ‘Ice- Breaker’ & added Divyanka & Vivek. Back then Vivek had just learnt of Divyanka’s fans pairing them up & then this followed. He confessed to being a shy person & walked up to Pankaj as to what that meant & he asked plainly that they must break the ice as the group name intended & start talking. The rest is history.’

Any filmmakers listening? Divyanka & Vivek have an incredible new-age love story!