Isuzu mu-X Facelift Launched At Rs 26.26 Lakh

Isuzu has launched the mu-X facelift at Rs 26.26 lakh (ex-showroom Hyderabad). The body-on-frame SUV is Isuzu’s flagship offering and goes up against the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. The mid-cycle update features aesthetic changes and additional features.

Here’s the price list (ex-showroom):

NEW OLD 4X2 AT Rs 26.26 Lakh Rs 24.83 Lakh 4X4 AT Rs 28.22 Lakh Rs 26.80 Lakh

The updated mu-X continues to draw power from the same 3.0-litre diesel like the pre-facelift model. It makes 177PS and 380Nm with a 5-speed AT. Like before, the new mu-X is also available with both 2WD and 4WD options.

As far as the aesthetics are concerned, the mu-X looks sharper than before. Although there aren’t any changes to the sheet metal, the updated mu-X gets a redesigned front bumper, grille and rear bumper. It rides on bigger 18-inch, twin-spoke alloy wheels, which is a size up when compared to the 17-inch units offered in the previous model. It gets LED lighting as well, with new bi-LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps (DRLs) and tail lamps with LED elements.

On the inside, it carries forward the same dashboard with new chrome and piano-black inserts along with additional soft-touch materials. Features on offer include six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, auto climate control with vents for all three rows, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, push-button start, tilt adjustable steering, day/night IRVM and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. For safety, the new mu-X gets six airbags (instead of two), ESC, TC, hill start assist and descent control and Isofix child seat anchors.

The updated Isuzu mu-X comes with praiseworthy 5 years warranty and 5 years free periodic maintenance or 150,000 km (whichever is earlier).