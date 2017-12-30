IOACON-17: One should devote time to self to contemplate things, says Dr Lala

Former CJI Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, mountaineer Dr Murad Lala address doctors

Indore : Fourth day of the 62nd Annual National Conference of Indian Orthopaedics Association- IOACON-17 was dedicated to motivational speeches and success mantras as former chief justice of India (CJI), Ramesh Chandra Lahoti and mountaineer Dr Murad Lala addressed doctors and other medical professionals on making life more proactive, on Friday.

Addressing the conference, Dr Lala suggested ways to have a happy and successful life. “If you want to achieve big in life make small goals and achieve them first. With small steps you can create a smooth path towards your goal,” he said.

Talking about his trip to mountains, Dr Lala said, “Conquering Mount Everest is like conquering our inner soul. It is dangerous to climb up as the temperature there drops to as low as -36 degrees Celsius and the blood starts freezing.”

He said that “It is always harder to come down after conquering the highest peak of the world. Many of the mountaineers lose their life while climbing it down. And the same principle applies to life as well. After you achieve something big, it is always hard to sustain it and painful to come down. One should devote time to self to contemplate things as well” he added.

Earlier in the session, former CJI Lahoti motivated the doctors by advising them to keep confidence in themselves as patients consider them as god.

“If you have confidence in yourself, you can save the patient from any situation. I suggest you to maintain a diary for noting down every memorable moment of your life so that you can relish that moment every time you read the diary,” he said.

Dr Lahoti also advised the doctors to take their weekly offs and donate 10 per cent of their earnings to charity.

Later, motivation speaker Arvind Prabhu, who travelled a distance of 19,000 kilometre across 28 states in just 84 days on wheel chair, addressed the doctors and described his ‘Journey through the Pain’ with beautiful anecdotes.