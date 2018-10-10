Home / technology / Instagram can now detect bullying in photos, captions
Instagram can now detect bullying in photos, captions
Washington D.C. [USA]: At a time when cyber bullying is on the rise, Instagram, using high-end technology, is focusing on detecting bullying in photos and captions. The image and video sharing platform, in its blog, stated that it is focusing on a new technology to detect bullying in photos and captions. “We are now using machine learning technology to proactively detect bullying in photos and their captions and send them to our Community Operations team to review,” the blog post read. The new technology, Instagram said, is being rolled out in stages.
Kevin Systrom, Co-Founder and CEO, said: “Since Mike and I founded Instagram, it’s been our goal to make it a safe place for self-expression and to foster kindness within the community. This update is just the next step in our mission to deliver on that promise.” Recently, Instagram had introduced a bullying comment filter to proactively detect and hide bullying comments from one’s Feed, Explore and Profile tabs. The developers of the platform are now taking this filter forward to the comments section on live videos in a bid to ensure that Live remains a safe place to authentically connect with friends and interests..