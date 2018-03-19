Injustice being done by Centre: Andhra CM

Vijaywada : Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reiterated the fact that the severing ties with NDA was down to the ‘injustice’ dealt to the state by the Centre.

Speaking at the ‘Ugadi’ (Telegu New Year Day) celebrations here, he said, “I am a senior leader of the country, but I have never shown ego. I am simply asking them to review and provide funds to the state. Injustice is being done by the Centre.” The TDP had earlier ended its partnership with the BJP-led NDA over the failure of the latter to grant a provision of ‘Special Category Status’ in Andhra Pradesh. The demand, for the status, arose when Telangana was scooped out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the Congress-led UPA government, and the latter suffered a considerable reduction in revenue.

The BJP had promised to grant Special Category status to the state, in the 2014 General elections, and later forged an alliance with TDP in the state.

The heightened tensions between the former allies finally concluded with Naidu deciding to pull the party out of the NDA coalition.