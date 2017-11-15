‘Indur, not Indore’ demand gains momentum

Indore: The demand to rename Indore as Indur gathered momentum on Tuesday when a member of mayor-in-council (M-i-C) presented a proposal about the same, receiving overwhelming response during a council meeting of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

“The city used to be called Indur some centuries ago because of the ancient Indreshwar Mahadev temple but, due to the wrong pronunciation by the British people, the name of the city gradually changed to Indore during British rule. We should rechristen the city to its original name Indur,” said M-i-C member Sudhir Dhedge, who presented the rechristening proposal in the council meeting.

Dhedge also sought approval from the House on the proposal to forward it further to the state government for its nod. Both the ruling and opposition parties appreciated the proposal and said it should be forwarded to the government for necessary action. IMC chairman Ajay Singh Naruka said that the BJP corporator of ward number- 70, Dedge, citing “historical facts”, presented the proposal saying the original name of Indore was ‘Indur’. “Dedge was asked to present historic documents in support of his claim. Thereafter, appropriate step would be taken following the discussion on his proposal,” Naruka said.

Going a step further, leader of Opposition in IMC, Fozia Sheikh Alim said that it would be more appropriate to rename Indore as ‘Devi Ahilya Indur’. “This city is known for Devi Ahilya Bai and therefore it will be appropriate to add her name as well with the name of the city,” she said. She however clarified that the opposition has no problem even if the city was rechristened only as Indur.

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh government has been mulling renaming Bhopal to Bhojpal and Indore to Indur for quite a long time, especially after the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution to rename the city to Jabalipuram. Meanwhile, the council meeting witnessed din as Congress corporators raised objections over most of the other proposals presented at the meeting. The proposals were however passed amid chaos.

Clean chit to Usha Raje Stadium

Clean chit was given to Usha Raje Stadium on report of an inquiry committee that did not find any illegal constructions at the facility. BJP corporator Kavita Khowal had lodged a complaint with IMC that the stadium management had done illegal construction. An inquiry committee was setup in the matter, which presented its report at the council meeting on Tuesday. The report stated that no illegal construction was found at the stadium and hence, it was given a clean chit in the matter.

Indore-2 corporators attend meeting for formality

Corporators of Indore-2, who have been skipping IMC meetings for long, attended the council meeting on Tuesday. Chandu Shinde, Rajendra Rathore, Kavita Kasliwal, Munnalal Yadav, Saroj Chouhan and others from Indore-2 assembly constituency reached Gandhi Hall and attended the council meeting, but only for a few minutes, perhaps as a formality. Giving an excuse of pre-occupation, they left early. For past many months, corporators of Indore-2, who were unhappy with mayor Malini Gaud, had been giving a miss to IMC meetings.

Major decisions

– Public toilets constructing agencies should take care of maintenance works as well

– Rs 25 crore package for three link and approach roads

– After 42 LED lights are installed in the city, tenders will be floated for more lights

– Manure to be made from organic waste would be sold to farmers for Rs 2 per kg

– People would have to pay Rs 130 fee per sqft for approval on their plots

– New company selected for slaughter house

– Design of bridge at Kulkarni ka Bhatta approved

Demand of changing name of Indore was not part of the agenda of this meeting. But, as the House unanimously favoured renaming the city as Indur, we will include the matter in our agenda and bring it in the next council meeting

– Malini Gaud, Mayor