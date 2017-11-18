Indore’s Exhibition @ St Raphael’s School: Innovative models, versatile talents stun visitors

Indore: Middle section students of St Raphael’s Higher Secondary School organised an exhibition at the school on Friday. Chief guest of the event, head of superconducting cavity tuner at manufacturing lab at RRCAT, Dr Vikas Jain inaugurated the exhibition and observed the exhibits. Sharing his amazement as well as hailing the science models presented by the students, Jain said “I feel positive about the future of our country when I see these students, who are so passionate about inventions.” He also congratulated school principal Preethi Thomas for taking the much-needed initiative.

Observing models, special guest, head of laser additive at manufacturing lab in RRCAT, Dr Christ P Paul discussed various significant inventions with students. “I liked the thought process of students. They are genuinely keen in understanding functioning of various subjects whether it is mathematical equation or GST,” Paul said. He said that students though did not know everything about science their curiosity was indeed a positive sign.

Students from class VI to VIII set up the exhibition with innovative working models and investigation based projects. Covering academic subjects and crafts, students made projects for science and technology, mathematics, social sciences, general knowledge, English, Sanskrit and Hindi.

Hindi project presented easy ways to understand grammar and avoid mistakes. Another project based on history showcased winners of Nobel prize in various subjects. Combining current topic with its effect on economy and social life, students made a project on Goods and Services Tax (GST). Highlighting benefits of the new tax system, student Akhila Nair explained easier calculation system.

Presenting easier way to remember equations, a project with derivations and application was showcased at the exhibit. Covering range of equations in their syllabus, students highlighted algebraic equations. Helping students understand English, a project with vocabulary tree, chart and pronunciation was showcased at the exhibit. Understanding that language is a medium of communication, students staged Hindi and English skit.

Demonstrating the need for correct usage of language and communication, actors expressed consequences of miscommunication. One of the most loved projects of the exhibition was process of child birth. Students Bhagyashree Gargi and Jhanvi Gupta had made a model that presented different stages from conception to childbirth.

“I feel the most beautiful part of a woman’s life is becoming a mother, as I have heard from my teachers and parents,” Bhagyashree said, adding that “Despite its beauty, the process is less talked about with shying eyes.” “We should be able to talk about it and also work eliminating maternal and infant mortality rate,” Jhanvi said. She elaborated that birth of a child is a natural process that must be understood and respected.

Most maternal deaths are preventable

The world maternal mortality rate has declined 44 per cent since 1990, but still every day 830 women die from pregnancy or childbirth related causes. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) this is equivalent to “about one woman every two minutes and for every woman who dies, 20 or 30 encounter complications with serious or long-lasting consequences. Most of these deaths and injuries are entirely preventable.” UNFPA estimated that 289,000 women died of pregnancy or childbirth related causes in 2013. These causes range from severe bleeding to obstructed labour, all of which have highly effective interventions.