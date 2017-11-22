IndoreHacks @ IIM: A platform to channelise knowledge towards social welfare

Indore: Students of five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) course in Indian Institute of Management Indore are going to organise IndoreHacks, an initiative to promote social entrepreneurship in city, on December 10, 2017. Applications have been invited from interested candidates and last date for submission is November 25.

Under the initiative all the participating teams will be provided with a case study on any social concern of the city by Indore police department. This event brings together aspiring social start-ups with their potential investors to come up with innovative solutions for problems relevant to society and actually, get their solutions implemented, said IIM Indore public relation officer Ananya Mishra.

The teams will reside in IIM Indore and after 24 hours of brainstorming with constant guidance from mentors, will be expected to come up with a solution. The winning team would get a cash prize along with all the resources required to get their ideas implemented in the next six months in collaboration with the police department. The aim of this event is to provide budding entrepreneurs a platform to channelise their knowledge,

skills and creativity towards the welfare of society.

Thus, they would get a chance to work on their very first project as a start-up, said the organisers. They said that they plan to introduce fresh perspective to the existing issues of society to make a difference. IIM Indore is looking forward for solutions that are innovative and sustainable

in the long run, create an inclusive service, ensure maintenance of quality of data and services, link to the open marketplace and efficiently manage data assets of third parties in the same.